Law is lucrative and after students have put themselves through the ordeal of studying the law, what lies ahead are a plethora of options, not restricted by the traditional career opportunities.

According to the experts, here's what a law student can do:



1. General counsel - Many students prefer to join leading law firms in India as well as abroad as general counsels (GC). They are treated as in-house counsels in the legal departments of companies, including banks and insurance companies.



2. Legal associate - Tech giants like Google, Facebook, Apple, TATA, Mahindra and the rest, hire legal professionals to handle the legal matters of their companies.



3. Litigation lawyer - Many students prefer to join courtrooms immediately after completing their degrees, while some students prefer to finish their master's degree and then join courtrooms.



4. Public Prosecutor - There are three Public Prosecutor posts available for which students can apply and write an exam.



5. Bank officer - Legal professionals are sought to serve as valuers in banks, including in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



6. Judge - Students willing to serve as judges can apply for the Judicial Services exams. Fresh graduates are eligible to apply, and after seven years of service, they are eligible to be recommended for the Chief Justice post in a high court.



7. Law officer - The government has a special law officer post, which is on par in rank with that of a Chief Secretary. Even special courts require law officers.



8. Professor - Students interested in academia can pursue a master's/PhD and serve as professors. The opportunities in academia have become more lucrative and the opportunities are growing. Students also choose to finish their master's or PhD abroad and return to teach in India, while a few prefer to teach abroad.



9. Think tanks and research - Various NGOs and inter-governmental organisations appoint legal writers and researchers for their projects.



10. International lawyer - A majority of Indian students move to foreign universities for higher studies. While the UK is the most preferred destination, the US, Canada, Australia and Germany are also popular. Students can then become international lawyers and lawyers with dual degrees, eligible to practice in two countries, including India.