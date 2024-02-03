The Department of Employment and Training in Coimbatore began coaching classes for competitive examinations for the students of government arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University. The classes, which have commenced at eight government colleges located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, aim to equip students with skills to excel in exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The Deputy Director of the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre M Karunakaran told The New Indian Express that the initiative aims to ensure government jobs for government college students who are from the economically weaker sections by providing coaching classes at their college. Additionally, he said that as many as 722 students who belong to the third year at eight colleges have been attending the classes since the first week of January.

"As there was no response regarding the banking sector exams among the students, we are conducting the TNPSC coaching classes by giving educational materials such as question banks and notes. Concerned college faculties are taking classes. This coaching class would cover 200 hours," he said. Students who joined the classes are more aware of TNPSC after attending this class, he added, The New Indian Express reported.

In Coimbatore, coaching classes are being held at

Government Arts and Science College at Thondamuthur

Government Arts and Science College at Mettupalayam

Government Arts and Science for Women at Puliyakulam

Speaking on this, Principal G Veeramani of the Puliyakulam College told TNIE that as many as 86 students are attending the coaching classes regularly. "We have planned to set up a permanent competitive coaching centre on the campus," he said.

A graduate student of the government college in Thondamuthur told TNIE, "I did not know much about competitive exams and government jobs until the Department of Employment and Training conducted the classes in our college."