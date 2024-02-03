A lizard was found in the vegetable gravy (kuruma) prepared for dinner on Thursday night (February 1) at a private polytechnic college hostel in Hasthampatti in Salem district. Subsequently, the Food Safety Department officials inspected and ordered the closure of the hostel's kitchen on Friday, February 2.

In this regard, a notice has also been issued to the administration of the polytechnic. Sources revealed that a private polytechnic college is functioning on Yercaud Road at Hasthampatti in Salem. The college has separate hostel facilities for male and female students. About 35 students are staying in the women's hostel and 60 students are staying in the hostel for male students.

Food is provided to the students in the hostels. There is a kitchen on the college premises for cooking for hostel students. On Thursday night, students staying in the hostel were given chapati and kuruma, sources revealed, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It is alleged that the lizard was found dead in the kuruma served in the male student hostel. The photo in this regard went viral on social media. Following this, on Friday morning, food safety department officials inspected the kitchen where food was cooked for hostel students. After the inspection, the officials ordered the closure of the kitchen.



Speaking to TNIE, R Kathiravan, Designated Officer of the food safety department, said, "During our inspection of the kitchen, various defects were found. In particular, outdoor cooking also takes place. There were also deficiencies in the kitchen structures. So the kitchen has been ordered to be closed. This order will continue until the deficiencies found in the kitchen are remedied."

"Apart from the cooking area, the lizard may have fallen into the kuruma even while food was being taken to the hostel. A notice has been issued to the college administration for proper explanation in this regard. Further action will be taken based on that." he added. "As the lizard was detected in the kuruma before it was served, no students were affected." sources said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.