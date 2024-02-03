The Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants Association (KSCEAA) are set to meet the state’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand support for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Secretary Latha Kumari.



Several members of the commission have demanded transfer of the secretary during ongoing conflict between the chairman, members, and the secretary of the commission.



The infighting in the KPSC has also led to delays in routine functioning of the commission such as publication of results, selection lists, and so on, raising concerns about the efficiency and functionality of KPSC.



To recall, the previous Secretary of KPSC, Vikas Kishore Suralkar, was transferred due to coordination issues with the commission and Kumari subsequently assumed the role. This move was also opposed by a group of KPSC aspirants in Bengaluru where around 1,000 aspirants staged a protest against the transfer of Vikas Kishor from the post of KPSC Secretary on September 16, 2023.



Now, talking about the issue, Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, KSCEAA President, said, “A few members of the commission and the chairman are asking for the secretary’s transfer. Our association supports pro-aspirants moves by KPSC Secretary Latha Kumari who has released pending lists after a petition by the aspirants. We will keep extending our support and will also meet the CM regarding this.”