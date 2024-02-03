Four youngsters have been booked by Madipakkam police for allegedly assaulting a man and filming him nude before robbing Rs 11,000 from him recently. All the four suspects are on the run. Police said the victim, an engineering student from Chennai, had gone to bid farewell to a girl, his senior in college, on January 28 as she was leaving for the US the next day.

The victim did not lodge a police complaint. However, on January 30, one of the four men contacted him and demanded more money. The engineering student then filed a complaint and an FIR was registered on Wednesday, January 31, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the police said, "The victim was talking to the girl, who was accompanied by a male friend, in a car on Sunday night (January 28), when suddenly, three more male friends of the girl entered the vehicle. The four men snatched the victim's phone and allegedly searched in vain for pictures of the girl."

"The gang dropped the girl at her house before attacking the victim and stripping him nude. They took pictures of the engineering student and threatened to upload them on social media if he told anyone about the attack. After he paid them Rs 11,000 through a mobile application, they dropped him near Puzhuthivakkam," the police added.

"The key suspect is Akash Raj. The girl must have told her college friends that the victim had some photos of her. Hence, the gang checked his phone. We will get a clear picture only after we nab the suspects," the police added.