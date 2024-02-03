A total of 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions with Canada topping the list with 91 cases followed by 48 in the UK, the government informed Lok Sabha on February 2. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the welfare of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the government.



"As per the information available with the ministry, 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions," he said. Jaishankar said this while replying to a question on the safety of Indian students abroad. "Indian missions/posts abroad respond to any issues faced by Indian students on a priority basis," he said.

Further, Jaishankar also provided the country-wise details of deaths of Indian students abroad since 2018. The data showed 91 Indian students died in Canada, 48 in the UK, 40 in Russia, 36 in the US, 35 in Australia, 21 in Ukraine and 20 in Germany. Statistics revealed that 14 Indian students died in Cyprus, 10 each in the Philippines and Italy and nine each in Qatar, China and Kyrgyzstan, reported PTI.