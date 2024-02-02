In the highest-ever allocation for the Department of School Education and Literacy, the government has allotted more than Rs 73,000 crore for School Education in the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25 announced on February 1. The allocation has increased to Rs 73,008.10 crore from Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 72,473.80 crore in the previous fiscal. The government had allocated Rs 68,804.85 crore to the department last year, PTI reported.



The budget for PM SHRI (full form, please), a Ministry of Education (MoE) scheme which seeks to upgrade existing government schools to model schools, has risen from Rs 2,800 crore in 2023-24 (RE) to Rs 6,050 crore in 2024-25 — an increase of Rs 3,250 crore. "The government is committed to empowering Amrit Peedhi, the Yuva. Our prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth. The National Education Policy 2020 is ushering in transformational reforms. PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The outlay for all important schemes, such as the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas has seen an increase this year. According to the MoE, this is the highest-ever budget outlay for school education. "The Budget allocation for the FY 2024-25 of Rs 73,498 crore is the highest-ever for the Department of School Education and Literacy," the MoE said in a statement.



The grants-in-aid to state governments and governments of union territories have also seen a rise. While the grants to state governments increased by over Rs 8,200 crore, the allocation for governments of union territories increased by Rs 308 crore, PTI reported.