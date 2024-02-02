The experts mention that many law students are choosing to move to other fields after completing a law degree. Here are a few mentions:



1. Administrative services: Students write the administrative services exams with Law as a subject in the Mains.



2. Corporate management: Students earn an MBA or similar degree after law and join a corporate role and executive officers and managers.



3. Entrepreneurship: Setting up businesses and ideating on business prospects is also a trend among law students in the present day.



Though all these options are alluring and no loss attached, experts opine that students need to be sincere, as law isn't a profession for insincere students. Keeping this in mind, Sibani Mishra, a law graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, explains the challenges attached to some of these professions. "There should always be a Plan B," she states.



"The number of lecturer and professor posts are limited in every state. The same goes for judicial posts," Sibani says. A judicial services aspirant herself, explaining the competition involved, she adds, "In Odisha this year, 3,400 students had applied. Out of them, 996 students were selected for the Mains, but only about 53 among them will be appointed as judges, as that is the vacancy advertised."



Further, in her opinion, though corporate jobs appear to be comfortable and secure in terms of money, students need to be properly groomed for such jobs. They need to have internship experience and good knowledge about the work they will be undertaking. "Government college students might find themselves lacking in grooming and internship opportunities. They have to make up for it with their own effort," she says.



"Also, if the corporate work involves international and Intellectual Property-related laws, those with a master's degree have a better chance of being selected, as during graduation only one paper of each of these subjects is taught and the knowledge gained is insufficient," the student adds.



As for being a practising litigation lawyer, Sibani feels that one needs to have a lot of patience. "Establishing one's practice will take a few years and initially one has to undergo financial struggles," she adds. She also mentions that since practice can be done at any point of time in a student's life, it can be a suitable Plan B for them.