Shockingly, another incident of school children cleaning school toilets at the Government Junior Primary School in Bynahalli village in Kolar district of Karnataka has gone viral on social media. This incident happened despite the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's warnings against such acts, IANS reported.

The video, which shows the school girl cleaning the toilet, was captured by the locals who demanded strict action against the school authorities, as stated in a report by IANS. Two students have been recorded on the camera cleaning toilets in a government school on January 30. The incident follows a pattern which has emerged across various schools in the state. This incident marks the third such case in the past two months.



The previous incident included students being sent down toilet pits in Kolar at the Yelavalli Morarji Desai Residential School. The development had led to a public outrage. Concerned about this, the Education Department had suspended the headmistress.

In another case, the headmistress of the Government Model Primary School in Bengaluru was arrested, as stated in a report by PTI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had warned against engaging students to clean toilets at the school, as stated in a report by IANS.