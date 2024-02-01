Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-2025, today, February 1, highlighted the imperative to empower the "Amrit Peedi" — the Yuva. “Our prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth. The NEP 2020 is ushering in transformational reform. PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals,” she stated.

The union minister discussed the Skill India Mission, which launched skill programmes to enhance the skills of workers. The mission has "trained 1.4 crores youth" and “upskilled and reskilled 55 lakh youth and established 3000 new ITIs (Industrial Training Institute)”, she informed.

In anticipation of Budget 2024, reports were suggesting a potential 10 per cent increase in the central government's allocation to the Skill India programme from the current Rs 2,278 crore.

Ahead of the budgetary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "Disha-Nirdeshak Baatein" (vision-guided approach) and display the strength of “Nari Shakti” (women empowerment). The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also addressed the Parliament and hailed the progress of India as an emerging strong economy.

One of the most important sectors, Education and Literacy, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, up from Rs 59,503 crore allocated in 2022-23 to a whopping Rs 68,805 crore in 2023-24. What more is in store for this year? Stay tuned for the updates to find out more on the Union Budget 2024.