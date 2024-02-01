Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the country with the budget for the financial year 2024-25 today, on February 1, reminded the Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi added ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.



Sitharaman said that research and innovation are catalysing growth, employment, and development in India.



“PM Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee made that 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan', PM Modi has taken that further to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan' as innovation is the foundation of development,” said the finance minister.



Ahead of the budgetary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "Disha-Nirdeshak Baatein" (vision-guided approach) and display the strength of “Nari Shakti” (women empowerment). The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also addressed the Parliament and hailed the progress of India as an emerging strong economy.



One of the most important sectors, Education and Literacy, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, up from Rs 59,503 crore allocated in 2022-23 to a whopping Rs 68,805 crore in 2023-24. What more is in store for this year? Stay tuned for the updates to find out more on the Union Budget 2024.