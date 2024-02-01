Today, announcing the Union Budget 2024, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Our prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth." Further, she said, "The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is ushering the transformational reforms."

"PM MUDRA Yojana sanctioned Rs 43 crore loans aggregating to 22.5 lakh crores of rupees for the entrepreneurial aspirations of our youth. Besides, funds, Start-up India and start-up credit guarantee schemes are assisting our youth. They are also becoming 'rozgaar datha'," she said while briefing about how financial support by the government is supporting the youth.

Appreciating and taking pride in the excellence of the country's youth in sports, the finance minister said, "The country is proud of our youth scaling new heights in sports. The highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para Games in 2023 reflects a high confidence level. Chess Progidy and our number one player Pragyananda put up a strong fight against the current world champion Magnus Karlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 chess grandmasters compared to a little over 20 in 2010."

Ahead of the budgetary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "Disha-Nirdeshak Baatein" (vision-guided approach) and display the strength of “Nari Shakti” (women empowerment). The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also addressed the Parliament and hailed the progress of India as an emerging strong economy.



One of the most important sectors, Education and Literacy, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, up from Rs 59,503 crore allocated in 2022-23 to a whopping Rs 68,805 crore in 2023-24. What more is in store for this year? Stay tuned for the updates to find out more on the Union Budget 2024.