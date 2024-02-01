Concerning the dearth of medical colleges in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement about the increasing number of youth in the country passionate towards the cause of serving the country as a medical service professional. With regards to this, she said that the government plans to establish more medical colleges all over the country.



The government also strategizesto utilise the existing infrastructure to its maximum potential under various departments. She further added that a special committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the remaining issues and make decisions about the looming problems requiring attention.



Sitharaman said, "Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations."



Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the country with the budget for the financial year 2024-25.



Ahead of the budgetary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "Disha-Nirdeshak Baatein" (vision-guided approach) and display the strength of “Nari Shakti” (women empowerment). The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also addressed the Parliament and hailed the progress of India as an emerging strong economy.



One of the most important sectors, Education and Literacy, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, up from Rs 59,503 crore allocated in 2022-23 to a whopping Rs 68,805 crore in 2023-24. What more is in store for this year? Stay tuned for the updates to find out more on the Union Budget 2024.