With a vision to empower the youth of the country and a mission to educate India, 3,000 new ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes), 7 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), 16 IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology), 7 IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management), and 15 AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) and 390 universities have been set up all over the country, declared Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, today, February 1.



While introducing the budget FM Sitharaman said, "To upskill and reskill 54 lakh youth in India, 3,000 new ITIs, 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, and 390 universities have been set up."



Today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the country with the budget for the financial year 2024-25.



Ahead of the budgetary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, January 31, had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the upcoming interim budget with "Disha-Nirdeshak Baatein" (vision-guided approach) and display the strength of “Nari Shakti” (women empowerment). The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also addressed the Parliament and hailed the progress of India as an emerging strong economy.



One of the most important sectors, Education and Literacy, saw a rise in the budgetary allocation, up from Rs 59,503 crore allocated in 2022-23 to a whopping Rs 68,805 crore in 2023-24. What more is in store for this year? Stay tuned for the updates to find out more on the Union Budget 2024.