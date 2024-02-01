Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Interim Union Budget 2024-25 at 11 am, today, February 1. The budget session went on for about an hour, with special emphasis on "Amrit Peedi" — the youth of the country. She said, “Our prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth. The NEP 2020 is ushering in transformational reform.”

With a focus on improving the medical infrastructure, FM announced a new plan to establish more medical colleges across the country. This stems from the cause of igniting youth’s passion to serve as medical professionals. In addition, she mentioned that a special committee will be set up to examine problems that require attention.

On the contrary, Nitin Dalvi, an educational activist had different views on the same. Nitin was expecting that this budget would emphasise primary infrastructure and teaching quality in rural India. He said, “Minimum infrastructure is missing, digital infrastructure has been neglected by the Centre and improving the quality of primary education is the need of the hour.”

Furthermore, several news reports on the Union Budget 2024 suggested a potential 10% increase in the Central government’s allocation to the Skill India programme from the current Rs 2,278 crore.

The Union Budget 2024 also focused on how this is going to be a “golden era for tech-savvy youth”. On the other hand, “There is a chunk of students who lack basic reading skills when it comes to English text,” said the education social worker, Nitin Dalvi.

Following this, the union minister also discussed the Skill India Mission, which launched skill programmes to enhance the skills of workers. The mission has, "trained 1.4 crores youth plus upskilled 55 lakh youth", she informed.

Professor Mukti Kanta Mishra, Director of Centurion University, mentioned how the Skill Policy should be changed to make India a hub for skills. He said, “There can’t be a one-size-fits-all policy to make the ecosystem skilful.”

The professor ended on a positive note, emphasising the youngsters of India. “Youth of today are the citizens who are responsible for our tomorrow."

More importantly, the FM highlighted that the enrollment of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses stands at 43%, which makes this percentage the highest in the world. However, Dr Srimathy Kesan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Space Kidz India, stated differently. She said, "While 43% seemed like an ambitious number, women in STEM are only 16%, owing to several other parameters." For example, she went on to say that rural India, where the major chunk of the population lies, lacks awareness about STEM. "For the people in rural India, where not many are aware of STEM, Science means Medicine and Para-medicine. It is tougher for female students from these areas to step forward in this sector," added Kesan.

All the progressive countries which have initiated research grants and other special arrangements for women's enrollment, their numbers still stand at 35%, says Srimathy, who leads an Indian aerospace start-up.

To boost women's enrollment, she suggested spreading more awareness about STEM.