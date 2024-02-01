PES University, Bengaluru, Karnataka, where a BBA student ended his life, stated that the university does not have any exams or any measured academic activity for the BBA programme at this point in the calendar.

Adding that Vignesh, 18, did not take the extreme step due to academic pressure, the management stated, “We have been looking for answers."

When The New Indian Express spoke to the university vice-chancellor, he said the institution has a strong mentorship system, where every 30 students are assigned a dedicated faculty mentor to provide support to students.

“Vignesh also participated in these one-on-one mentorship sessions and none of these sessions have thrown any red flags. This observation is prompting us to explore his personal space. We also have a robust counselling system and during the lectures, mental health experts are available for students to share their grievances,” he added.

The lectures and events scheduled on Wednesday, January 31, were cancelled at the campus. The VC said that a condolence meeting will be held today, Thursday, February 1, for students to mourn the death of the student. “Counsellors will also be made available to help students process the trauma,” the VC said.

NSUI to protest

Meanwhile, some activists and student groups in the city, along with the National Students Union India (NSUI), are planning to hold protests against the university in the coming days. They also plan to submit a memorandum to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar to take strict action against the university authorities.

Highlighting that this is the third suicide on the campus in the last six months, Dushyant Dubey, Founder, St Broseph Foundation and a social activist said, “We want the government to intervene and register a suo motu case."

The group will request the government to introduce stringent laws to combat ragging.