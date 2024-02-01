Following the death of a first-year BBA student at Bengaluru’s PES University on Tuesday, January 30, the institute shared a statement saying that the deceased had a ‘good academic record’.



Vignesh Karupuswamy, a 19-year-old BBA student at PES University Electronic City campus allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping from a building on the campus. This is the third such case at PES University since July 2023.



Expressing condolences, the institute said in its statement, “We mourn the loss of our dear student, Vignesh Karupuswamy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vignesh's family, his loved ones, and well-wishers during this incredibly difficult time. Vignesh was a first-year BBA student with a good academic record. His absence leaves a void in our campus community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”



The statement further stated that the university is cooperating fully with the investigation by the authorities to understand what transpired.



“As the investigation progresses and more information becomes available, we will provide further updates to ensure transparency and clarity. In the meantime, we urge our community to come together in support of one another during this difficult time,” it further added.



Meanwhile, a police official from the Parappana Agrahara Police Station in Bengaluru said that a case has been registered and an inquiry is currently underway. The reason behind the student taking the extreme step has not been identified yet.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666