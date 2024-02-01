The authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut on Wednesday, January 31, suspended a student in connection to an incident of unlawful gathering on the campus on January 22.

Unrest broke out on the campus after students started protesting with a placard 'India is not a Ram Rajya' against the campus's Science and Spirituality (SNS) club. The members of the club drew a saffron map of India at the main entrance and also painted Lord Rama's bow and arrow in the middle.

As per the college authorities, Vyshak Premkumar, a student of the college has breached multiple crucial clauses of the institute's code of conduct and he is solely accountable for inciting unrest within the community as well as for lowering the esteem of the institute, both inside and outside the campus through his irresponsible behaviour, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Vyshakh has been warned for previously engaging in undesirable activities contrary to the student code of conduct resulting in a verbal warning. Vyshak has been suspended from the institute for one year, until January 2025, due to the violation of multiple provisions of the student code of conduct.

Root cause of the Incident

The issue started after the SNS club decided to organise various events to mark the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. A student was allegedly assaulted for criticising the posters of the SNS club with the saffron map of India. Later, Vyshak, a fourth-year student of Electronics and Communication raised a placard that read 'India is not a Rama Rajya'.

This act of the student provoked the members of the SNS club who started chanting slogans of Lord Ram. This eventually led to a clash between the students and later, the authorities sought the support of the police to settle the issue, as stated in the The New Indian Express report.