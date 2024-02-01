Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) hosted a dialogue with the delegation from Germany visiting India, led by the State Secretary, German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (BMAS), Leonie Gebers. The objective of the dialogue was to extend further cooperation between the two countries in the areas of skill development and pave pathways for the mobility of skilled workforce from India to Germany.

Led by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, the Indian delegation constituted of Trishaljit Sethi, Additional Secretary, Director General, Directorate General of Training (DGT); Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Ved Mani Tiwari, Officiating CEO, NSDC; and Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member, NCVET, among other officials.

The State Secretary was accompanied by Viktoria Holm, Personal Assistant to State Secretary Leonie Gebers, BMAS; Gunilla Fincke, Director-General, Skills, Vocational Training and Securing a Skilled Labour Force, BMAS; Katrin Holländer, Head of Unit, Law on Employment of Foreign Workers, BMAS; Vanessa Margarete Elisabeth Ahuja, Executive Director of Benefits and International Affairs, Federal Employment Agency (BA); Steffen Sottung, Managing Director International Affairs, BA; and Stefan Baraniak, Head of Office of Executive Director of Benefits and International Affairs, BA.

The dialogue centred the discussion on harnessing India's skilled workforce to address workforce shortages in Germany. It also made way for valuable insights on the new immigration law adopted by German Bundestag in June, last year and that which is planned to be in force this year.

This new immigration law lays three clear pathways, a path laid by qualifications, a path laid by experience and a path laid by the potential of the workforce. The pathways are formalised through the EU Blue Card, Experience Card, and the Opportunity Card respectively.