The online application process for admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) affiliated schools are scheduled to begin today, February 1.

Announcing this on Wednesday, January 31, an official release said that the admissions for pre-primary, I, VI and IX classes for the upcoming academic season will begin today, February 1. Additionally, applications for admissions for Class XI in the schools for all streams of Arts, Commerce, and Science will begin on March 1, stated a report by PTI.

The university has released the combined prospectus for four of its schools for the new academic session. These schools are:

Jamia Senior Secondary School

Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School

Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School

Mushir Fatima Nursery School

Additionally, the offline application process for Balak Mata Centres will also commence today, February 1. Applicants are required to submit the offline application form for admissions in the Balak Mata Centres at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura, and Beriwala Bagh.

The deadline for the submission of the application form for all the affiliated schools is set as February 29, as stated in a report by PTI.



For any assistance, the JMI official website has directed the concerned individuals to reach out to +91(11)26981717, 26984617, 26984658, 26988044, 26987183 and +91(11)2698 0229.