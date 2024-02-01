The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, one of India's premier management institutions, signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), to offer joint certification programmes, tailored for working professionals.

This collaboration is strategically designed to introduce specialised certification courses addressing the dynamic needs of the Financial and Technology sectors. During the MoU signing ceremony convened at the campus of IIM Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur and Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy signed the pact.

It is to be noted that as part of the MoU, IIM Sambalpur will launch programmes including the first MBA in Financial Technologies (Fintech) and a postgraduate programme in Management at the Sambalpur and Delhi ISID campuses. These programmes will be facilitated jointly by distinguished faculty members and industry experts from IIM Sambalpur and NSE Academy. This will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the financial and technology domains.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the institute's unique approach with reference to the collaboration with industry, academia and societal, said, "The collaboration with NSE Academy aligns with IIM Sambalpur's ethos of fostering industry-relevant education and expanding global outreach."