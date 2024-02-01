Former diplomat Sanjay Verma has been appointed as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued today, February 1. Verma, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, took the oath of office and secrecy as the UPSC member today, PTI reported.



The oath was administered by UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni, the statement added. The commission conducts the Civil Services examination to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the IFS, and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.



A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining the age of 65 years. Verma had been India's Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and the African Union.



Also, he had been Consul General, Dubai; Counsellor (Economic and Commercial), Indian Embassy, Beijing; Spokesperson and Counsellor (Press, Information and Culture), Indian Embassy, Kathmandu; Second Secretary (Press and Political), Indian Embassy, Manila and Economic and Commercial Officer, Hong Kong.



Additionally, Verma had worked at the China Desk at the Ministry of External Affairs. Moreover, he holds a Master's in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, the statement said.