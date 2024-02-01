The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has been brought to its wit's end by the government's nonchalant attitude toward the problems they have been voicing for the past year. A letter released by the association, dated January 31, declared that the doctors will go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike starting from 5 pm on February 7, 2024, if their demands are not met. Their demands include inadequate hostels, delayed stipends and more.



The letter addressed to the State Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif highlights the non-addressal of the pending problems and the increasing difficulty of the resident doctors of the state.



The letter begins as such, "We the resident doctors of the state of Maharashtra are Disappointed to the core with the irresponsible, apathetic, and indolent approach of the Government towards its resident doctors." MARD President Dr Abhijit Helge expresses his exasperation towards the incident and adds, "One question I ask as a resident doctor — WHEN?"



Toil and endless toil

The MARD President says that the doctors, who are important figures in a tertiary healthcare institute, are required to attend to their duties in the ward, the Outpatient Department (OPD), and the added pressure of managing the association and meeting higher officials for the sake of their cause, without any tangible results, is a disappointment for the entire fraternity.



"For the last four months, we have been meeting the minister of medical education and other directors and commissioners, where our plight was paid attention to, and yet nothing has been done," said Helge.



But what are the problems being faced by these resident doctors?

According to the letter, there has been a significant shortage of hostels and currently, the doctors are living in confined spaces. Additionally, the overcrowding is leading to pathetic living conditions. Not only this, but the senior residents at most of the medical colleges have no hostel accommodation in the state either, mentions the letter.



The MARD president is further worried as the situation is set to worsen after the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examinations that are set to add a throng of students to the existing three batches of Junior Residents.



The second major issue faced by these doctors is the non-payment and irregular disbursement of the stipends. The letter also mentions that the non-payment of stipends for multiple months is equivalent to meting out inhumane treatment repetitively towards the doctors. It further adds that despite being a prosperous state, the doctors are paid far less than doctors in other states of the country.



"We could have demanded more benefits, such as playgrounds and other ways to improve our conditions, but our demand is our basic right to be provided with proper living conditions and monthly payments as many doctors are struggling financially, given that many have families to support."



Declarations and no work

"We want a solution at any cost!" blurted the MARD president. He told EdexLive that on January 24, 2024, a prolonged six to seven-hour meeting was held with the representatives and deans of all medical colleges but the stipulated goals were not achieved.



With the announcement of an increase in the number of medical seats in the Interim Budget 2024 today, Thursday, February 1, 2024, Dr Helge questions whether the government is lacking foresight of the situation. He says, "If they are increasing PG seats, then why not make changes to the existing infrastructure?" He further states the problem of the lack of funds allocated for the medicine sector that is leading to a situation of non-payment of salaries.



The MARD so far has written 28 letters along with initiating follow-ups with administrative and ministerial level offices, but has received nothing but "dry verbal assurances".



The association met with Minister Mushrif on October 4, 2023, which too resulted in nothing.



Demands on the forefront

Now the agitating doctors are demanding

1) Adequate hostel accommodation for Junior and Senior Resident Doctors

2) Payment of stipend to Resident Doctors' bank accounts by the 10th of every month with clearance of outstanding stipend till date

3) Increment of stipends at the same scale as that of central institutes



The letter additionally mentions that the strike in no way would hamper the daily emergency services but the responsibility for any hampered patient care will solely lie upon the government.

The letter ends with the sentence "Enough is Enough" indicating the start of a renewed struggle for the fulfillment of their demands.