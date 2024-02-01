Marking a pivotal moment in the state’s pursuit towards global educational standards, the Andhra Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, January 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Switzerland-based International Baccalaureate (IB) to introduce the IB curriculum in government schools across the state. Expressing his delight, the chief minister extended his gratitude to IB Director General Olli Pekka Heinonen and other IB delegates who participated in the event online, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and Chief Education Officer (Director of Education Innovation) of IB Anton Beguin exchanged the MoU copies in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office. The MoU signifies the state's commitment to integrate the renowned IB curriculum into its educational framework, aiming to provide world-class education accessible to all students, regardless of their financial background.

IB system

The IB system is renowned for its holistic approach, focusing on theoretical and practical applications of knowledge, fostering leadership qualities, and emphasising interdisciplinary concepts. Under the MoU, the phased implementation of the IB system will commence, starting with capacity building and training for teachers in the academic year 2024-25. Classes in the IB system will be introduced incrementally, with the first class scheduled to begin in June 2025.



This initiative reflects the government's vision to prepare students as global citizens, offering them opportunities for higher education and world-class job prospects. The MoU underscores the state’s commitment to transformative educational reforms, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come, reported The New Indian Express.