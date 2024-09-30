Calcutta HC permits medics to hold rally on October 1 for justice in RG Kar rape-murder case

The Calcutta High Court (HC), today, Monday, gave a green light to the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors, including other associations, to hold a rally tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1 against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor on August 9.

Around 40 organisations, including a few doctors’ associations, had proposed a rally on Tuesday in Kolkata to protest against the RG Kar rape and murder case.

However, the same did not get permission from Kolkata Police and the state government. This came after the Kolkata police imposed an order banning rallies, demonstrations or any large gatherings in the heart of the city — KC Das crossing to Victoria House and its vicinity — for the next 60 days, starting September 25, 2024.

The route for the rally called by the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors on Tuesday includes areas between Esplanade in central Kolkata and Rabindra Sadan in South Kolkata — including the restricted areas of the city.

“After the Joint Platform of Doctors approached the High Court, a green signal has been given to the mass rallies. There will be two rallies in Kolkata — One, on Tuesday, October 1, which has been called by the Joint Platform of Doctors. Another rally has been called by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) on October 2,” informed Dr Abhinaba Pal, a junior doctor who has been actively protesting against the Kolkata rape-murder case.

It might be noted that the WBJDF had also organised a torch rally in different localities of Kolkata yesterday, on Sunday, September 29, as part of their ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Moreover, the junior doctors might also go back to a complete cease-work of healthcare services in the light of another attack on junior doctors at Kolkata’s Sagar Dutta Hospital. A decision on this is expected to be taken shortly by the association.