DUSU elections: 10 questions & 3 Presidential candidates from SFI-AISA, ABVP and NSUI | How did they fare?

The New Indian Express set out on a new venture on the occasion of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls.

Ten questions and three candidates the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Rishabh Choudhary; Students' Federation of India - All India Students Association (SFI-AISA) joint panel candidate Savvy Gupta and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Ronak Khatri.

How much did they know about Delhi University (DU)? Let's find out.

Who is the Chancellor of Delhi University?

Rishabh Choudhary: Wrong

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: Wrong

Name a few scholarships that DU offers

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

What is the motto of DU?

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

What is the full form of NOTA?

Rishabh Choudhary: Correct

Savvy Gupta: Correct

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

How much is the expenditure limit?

Rishabh Choudhary: Correct

Savvy Gupta: Correct

Ronak Khatri: Correct

When was DU established?

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

How many departments are there in DU?

Rishabh Choudhary: Wrong

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: Wrong

Budget for 2024-25 academic session?

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

Full form of CUET/FYUP?

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: Wrong

Ronak Khatri: Half correct

How many members are there on the academic/executive council?

Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know

Savvy Gupta: I don't know

Ronak Khatri: I don't know

Rishabh Choudhary scored 2/10; Savvy Gupta 2/10 and Ronak Khatri 1.5/10.