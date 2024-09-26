DUSU elections: 10 questions & 3 Presidential candidates from SFI-AISA, ABVP and NSUI | How did they fare?

The New Indian Express set out on a new venture on the occasion of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls.
Ten questions and three candidates the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Rishabh Choudhary; Students' Federation of India - All India Students Association (SFI-AISA) joint panel candidate Savvy Gupta and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Ronak Khatri.
How much did they know about Delhi University (DU)? Let's find out.
Who is the Chancellor of Delhi University?
Rishabh Choudhary: Wrong
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: Wrong
Name a few scholarships that DU offers
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
What is the motto of DU?
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
What is the full form of NOTA?
Rishabh Choudhary: Correct
Savvy Gupta: Correct
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
How much is the expenditure limit?
Rishabh Choudhary: Correct
Savvy Gupta: Correct
Ronak Khatri: Correct
When was DU established?
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
How many departments are there in DU?
Rishabh Choudhary: Wrong
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: Wrong
Budget for 2024-25 academic session?
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
Full form of CUET/FYUP?
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: Wrong
Ronak Khatri: Half correct
How many members are there on the academic/executive council?
Rishabh Choudhary: I don't know
Savvy Gupta: I don't know
Ronak Khatri: I don't know
Rishabh Choudhary scored 2/10; Savvy Gupta 2/10 and Ronak Khatri 1.5/10.