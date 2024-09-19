RG Kar deceased doctor's father writes to CBI to express "helplessness and anxiety" over probe

The father of the female doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month has reached out to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging the bureau to save call records of her daughter’s phone.
According to a report by PTI, he informed the agency that he had spoken with her just hours before the tragedy and requested that they preserve her phone's call records.
In a letter to the CBI, the father also asked officers to secure CCTV footage from the hospital, particularly from the seminar hall floor where his daughter's body was discovered on August 9.
"The father of the deceased wrote a letter to us with a request that we save the call records," a CBI source stated.
This letter, along with the CBI's status report on the ongoing investigation, was presented to the Supreme Court during a hearing on September 17.
The father expressed his "helplessness and anxiety" over the investigation, also requesting the recovery of the duty roster for that night to identify who was present alongside his daughter on August 8.
The parents have indicated to the CBI that several interns and physicians at the hospital may have been involved in the crime, added PTI.
Following the discovery of the doctor’s body, which showed severe injuries, Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which commenced its inquiry the following day.