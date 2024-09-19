Kolkata rape-murder case: Relay Torch rally covering 42 km to be held tomorrow

The streets of Kolkata will be witnessing another significant protest rally tomorrow, September 20, as protestors from different sectors have decided to come together for a relay torch rally on Friday, to protest against the brutal rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The rally will include a five-point relay march from Hiland Park starting at 4 pm, covering a total of 42 km to Shyambazar.

The protesters from various medical associations, Junior Doctors’ Forum, women from the ‘Reclaim the Night’ movement, Information Technology (IT) professional associations, supporters of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan clubs as well as alumni of various city schools and universities have come together to announce the ‘relay’ protest.

The rape-murder incident took place at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident has led to a series of protests across the country. The junior doctors of Kolkata have been on an indefinite strike for over 38 days now, demanding justice for the rape-murder victim, as well as safety arrangements in medical colleges and government hospitals across the state.

Yesterday, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) met the state administration for the second time, reiterating their demands for a safe environment, an end to threat culture in hospitals and a fast and fair investigation into the murder case.