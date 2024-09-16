Kolkata rape-murder case: Senior doctors allege evidence tampering, misinformation by Bengal government

In a press conference held by the senior doctors of West Bengal on Monday, September 16, the medics blamed the West Bengal state government and state health officials for attacking the protestors, evidence tampering as well as releasing misinformation to the public.

Addressing the press conference held in Delhi, Dr Subarna Goswami, Additional General Secretary, All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA) said, “We want this stalemate situation to be resolved as soon as possible. We want a transparent and rapid investigation by the CBI. We also demand that all the state and health authorities, who have been involved in evidence tampering, be removed immediately. We also demand that the state medical council, which has become an institution of corruption, be dissolved.”

The senior doctors alleged that there has been a “cover-up by the highest level of administration” in the brutal rape and murder case that took place on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The senior doctors also accused the state administration of providing false information to the Supreme Court.

“The state government has been providing wrong information regarding 23 deaths in the state due to medical negligence. We demand a white paper from the government. How many deaths happened last year and how many happened this year — we want comparative data,” said Dr Subarna Goswami.

Moreover, the senior doctors said that the protesting junior doctors in Kolkata have been attacked by the Kolkata police and state authorities on multiple occasions, on the basis of ‘unsubstantiated evidence.’

Addressing the press conference, a senior doctor said, “Every single doctor who is protesting on the streets of Kolkata has become a whistleblower. That is why it is more important for the people in power to be removed. The country needs to come together.”

It can be noted that the junior doctors have agreed to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, September 16.