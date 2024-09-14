Hindi Diwas special announcement: Chhattisgarh to now offer MBBS course in Hindi!

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today, Saturday, September 14, announced that the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course in Chhattisgarh will be available in Hindi starting from the current academic session. This was stated in a report by PTI.



Following this, addressing reporters at his residence on Hindi Diwas, Sai stated that his government was pleased to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing medical education in Hindi, a vision he articulated during a 2022 rally in Uttar Pradesh.



"Our government has made a major decision on Hindi Diwas. The MBBS course will now be offered in Hindi. Books in Hindi will be introduced in the first year of this session (2024-25). The health department has been asked to arrange books and study materials," he said.



This decision is part of efforts to "reform our education policy at all levels, moving away from the outdated Macaulay imperialist education system," he added, noting that the National Education Policy (NEP) has been fully enacted in Chhattisgarh.



"This initiative will benefit students from rural areas, as they often come from Hindi medium schools and struggle with medical courses due to the English language. Learning in Hindi will strengthen their fundamentals, enhance their understanding of the subject, and help them become proficient doctors," the chief minister emphasised.



Hindi Diwas celebrates the historic decision made by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, to designate Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union of India.