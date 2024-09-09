RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: CISF, CBI report, deaths, protesting doctors returning to work — Here are highlights

The suo motu cognizance Supreme Court hearing resumed today, Monday, September 9.

During the hearing, several matters were discussed including CISF, safety and security of doctors, general diary entry and the matter of protesting doctors.

Let's take a look at quick highlights of what happened during the hearing.

The matter of CISF

A senior officer from the Home Department of the Government of West Bengal and a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to make sure that all three companies of CISF are given the accommodation they need. It may be recalled that the CISF has been deployed at RG Kar to ensure security and safety of the doctors.

The court also directed that all the requisition and gadgets for security that the CISF personnel would require should be handed over today, Monday, September 9.

Deaths as reported

"A status report has been filed. The state health department has filed a report. Tweny-three people have died as doctors are on strike," Sibal told the bench.

West Bengal Government has assured the Supreme Court that if protesting doctors resume work, no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against them.

The CJI has directed that doctors resume work by September 10, 5 pm.

The matter will be taken up on September 17 again.