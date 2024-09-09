"Currently, problem with education system is ideological capture": Rahul Gandhi at University of Texas| 6 highlights

At the University of Texas in Dallas, Lead of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was interacting with students on Sunday, September 8.

The Congress leader is on an unofficial trip to the United States (US) for four days and will be interacting with youngsters and students in Dallas, Texas as well as Washington DC.

Here are the highlights from his speech, as reported by PTI:

1) The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption. India has to think about the act of production and organising production.

2) It's not acceptable that India simply says, okay, manufacturing, what you call manufacturing or production is going to be the preserve of the Chinese.

3) Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So, you're going to see that if we carry on down this path of forgetting about manufacturing, you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and Europe.

4) Many people say that India has a problem with skills. I don't think India has a problem with skills. I think. India does not have respect for people who possess skills.

5) Bridging that gap or linking these two systems, skills and education, through vocational training is fundamental. I think currently the huge problem with the education system is the ideological capture, where ideology is being fed through it.

6) I'm absolutely convinced of it. States like Tamil Nadu have already shown it. It's not that Indian states have not done it. Pune has shown it. Maharashtra has shown it. So, it is being done but it's not being done at the scale and with the coordination that it needs to be done