"Wanted it preserved": Kolkata doctor's parents allege police pressure to cremate body

In a disturbing development concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, based in Kolkata on August 9, the victim's parents have claimed that despite their wishes to preserve the body, they were forced into proceeding with the cremation. This was stated in an exclusive report by NDTV.



The 31-year-old doctor's family and relatives gathered for protests outside the state-run hospital last night, Wednesday, September 4, raising significant concerns about the police's behaviour.

Following this, as per local media reports, the victim's father accused a senior police officer of offering them money while the body was present.



"We wanted the body preserved, but immense pressure was exerted. About 300-400 officers surrounded us. When we returned home, there were another 300 cops outside. They created such a situation that we felt compelled to cremate her," the victim's father stated, as per the exclusive report by NDTV

He further claimed the cremation was hurried and the family incurred no charges. "My daughter left knowing that Bapi (father) could not even afford this," he said. In addition, he alleged that a few police officers were forcing him to sign a blank sheet of paper. "I tore it up and discarded it."



"When my daughter’s body was at our home, DC North tried to offer us some money. We responded accordingly," he noted.



The victim's mother, voicing support for the protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said, "I cannot sleep. I want the criminals to lose sleep too. The protests should continue until we receive justice."



Moreover, the victim's father also questioned why the hospital authorities claimed their daughter had died by suicide even before the body was examined. "We had to wait three-and-a-half hours to see our daughter's face. Her mother begged for permission to see her," said the victim's father, mentioned the NDTV report.

He questioned, "Why was the autopsy delayed? Why did the police file an unnatural death case? I lodged a complaint at Tala Police Station around 7 pm. Why then was the FIR registered at 11.45?"