PM Modi’s special letter on Teachers’ Day | Here are highlights

Today, Thursday, September 5, on Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to educators and expressed gratitude for their ‘remarkable role in shaping young minds and the future of the nation’. This was stated in a report by IANS.

In a heartfelt letter to teachers across the country, PM Modi praised their dedication and their critical role in building a stronger, self-reliant India.

Furthermore, offering his tributes, PM Modi extended ‘hearty congratulations and greetings to teachers nationwide’, highlighting their essential role in influencing students' lives through imparting knowledge, and guidance, and inspiring them to pursue their dreams.

“You inspire students to dream and also provide them with the courage to achieve those dreams. You are instrumental in crafting capable citizens for the future,” PM Modi stated in the letter.

He further acknowledged teachers’ contributions in guiding students’ personal growth and preparing them to become responsible and skilled citizens.

“The country is rapidly advancing with education reforms that include both students and teachers. In this journey of development, teachers are equipped with all the necessary resources. I am pleased to see India emerging as a leading centre of knowledge worldwide, thanks to the blend of traditional wisdom and modern education,” he added in the letter.

Furthermore, highlighting the nation's ambition to become self-reliant by 2047, he noted, “The efforts of today’s students will steer the country in new directions in the coming years.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid homage to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and encouraged everyone to “remember and uphold the esteemed tradition of honouring our Gurus”.