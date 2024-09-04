Kolkata: Protesting doctors met Police Commissioner to submit letter which highlights police's failure on 3 fronts

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front submitted a representation to the Commissioner of Police yesterday, September 3 and met him at the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lal Bazar in Kolkata.

It may be recalled that the doctors have been protesting against Vineet Goyal, the Police Commissioner of Kolkata, demanding that he step down owing to the murder-rape of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9 and the inaction of police against the vandalism that happened on August 14 night.

The representation submitted by the front highlighted three points :

1) Failure to protect the sanctity of the crime scene and stop the renovation work nearby that clearly altered the crime scene

2) Failure to ensure a transparent investigation of the rape and murder and speedy arrest of the culprits involved in the same

3) Failure to protect the students of RG Kar from the heinous mob attack on the night of August 14

"In view of the aforementioned historic failure which serves as a blot in the policing history of this country, we demand you to step down from the Chair of Police Commissioner immediately," the letter stated towards the end.