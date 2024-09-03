Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by coaching teacher

A 16-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a teacher at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Nanded city, as reported by PTI.

The incident reportedly triggered a protest by local residents who vandalised the education facility, a police official said on Tuesday, September 3.

The victim allegedly told her parents about the molestation incident which took place on Monday, September 2.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the teacher Nagesh Jadhav (48), who was arrested today, Tuesday, September 3, said the official from the Bhagyanagar police station.

As the news of the alleged molestation spread, angry local residents gathered at the coaching centre and ransacked it on Monday, the PTI report further added.

No complaint has been filed against the vandalisation of the coaching centre so far.

"If no complaint is filed by them (coaching centre owners), we will inquire and register an offence in this case on our own," said the official.

At the same time, the Bombay High Court has also expressed serious concern about the flaws in the implementation of the POCSO Act. This happened while the high court was hearing a petition regarding the sexual assault of several nursery-level children at a school near Mumbai that sparked massive protests last month.