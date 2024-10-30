Tamil Nadu schools and colleges to be closed on October 31 and November 1

From October 31 (Thursday) to November 1 (Friday) educational institutions across the state of Tamil Nadu will be closed on the occasion of Diwali celebrations.

The Government of Tamil Nadu's Department of Information and Public Relations put out a press release regarding the same, stating that a half-day holiday was declared for all educational institutions of the state owing to the eve of the festival of Diwali today, October 30.

Typically, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Diwali. Diyas are lit inside and outside homes to celebrate the festival of lights. Gifts and greetings are exchanged between friends and relatives, along with sweets and other gifts. During the night, fireworks often light up the sky.

It may be noted that even schools in New York City, for the first time, have declared November 1 as a holiday to celebrate Diwali.

Even the White House in the United States of America (USA) hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring the Indian-Americans' contributions to the country and the US-India bond.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti tweeted, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse ! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond."