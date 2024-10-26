Germany needs skilled workers, Indian youngsters want to get into labour market, it's a win-win: German Foreign Minister

In Germany, there is a "great need" for skilled workers while young and educated Indians are trying to gain entry into the labour market. This could easily be turned into a 'win-win-win' situation for India, Germany and youngsters, shared Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister. This happened during a meeting with the learners in Delhi's Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a three-day official visit to India and Baerbock is part of the delegation, according to a report by PTI.

Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs visited the global cultural institute of Germany too, the institute said in a statement.

"India is an economic heavyweight with breathtaking dynamism — with many young, well-educated people striving to enter the labour market," Baerbock was quoted as saying in the statement.

"In Germany, on the other hand, we are in great need of skilled workers. We can turn this into a win-win-win situation, for India, for Germany, but above all for the young people striving to work in Germany. We took the first steps towards this two years ago with the partnership and mobility agreement. And now we have also simplified visa procedures," she said in her address, stated the report by PTI.