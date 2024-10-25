Hukkeri: Ahead of school's centenary celebrations, heavy rainfall destroys roof of 6 classrooms, kitchen

The academics of the students studying in the Government Higher Primary School of Hanchinal village of Hukkeri taluk in Karnataka was interrupted as the roof of the six classrooms, and kitchen of the school was damaged due the heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, October 21.

The officials of various departments visited the school on Wednesday, October 23, to take stock of the situation, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident took place on Monday (October 21), in which, the roof sheets of the six classrooms were damaged due to a thunderstorm, luckily there was no harm to anyone as the incident took place in the evening 6 pm after school hours.

There are a total 195 students studying in Classes I to X in the school. Due to this incident, seven out of ten rooms of the school are damaged.

The school management and villagers who were planning for the centenary celebration of the school in the coming days were shocked by this incident.

After the incident, the Deputy director of Department of Public Instructions Sitaram, Block Education Officer Prabhavati Patil, Tashildar Manjula Naik, Taluk Panchayat Officials took stock of the situation, stated The New Indian Express report.

School Head Mistress Sujata Navi, other teachers, School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members were present.