Kolkata: Group stopped from entering mall for wearing 'Justice for RG Kar' badges?

A group of individuals was allegedly confronted and prevented from entering Kolkata’s Quest Mall for wearing 'Justice For R G Kar' badges after 10 pm.

In a Facebook post, netizen Soma Mitra recounted the incident, stating that they were stopped at the entrance and informed that protest badges were not allowed inside the mall after the designated hour. As per her bio, the netizen is a former lecturer at Surendranath College for Women.

After the mall authorities were summoned regarding the matter, the group was ultimately permitted to wear their badges and enter the mall. However, the incident sparked a significant backlash against the mall’s management.

“This is a call out to the corporate houses in Bengal…like the administration, your silence has also been deafening. Don’t you think the time has come, for you to be a bit less selfish & spare a thought towards the atrocities that have been happening here,” the netizen, Soma Mitra, posted on Facebook on Sunday, October 20.

It might also be recalled that on Tuesday, October 15, Dr Tapabrata Roy, an on-duty medical officer of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly wearing a 'Justice for RG Kar' badge and a T-shirt with the message 'Spine not for sale' written in Bengali. This happened during the Durga Puja Carnival show organised by the state government in Kolkata.