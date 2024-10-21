Andhra Pradesh: Two engineering students die of drowning in a village quarry pit

In a tragic incident, two engineering students died after they drowned in a quarry pit located in Madalavarigudem village, Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 20.

According to the Gannavaram police officials, a group of five students had gone for a swim in the pits and ventured into the water unaware of their depth, and as a result, drowned, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

While three of the students had managed to rescue themselves from the deep waters with the help of locals who were around, two students, namely, Pagadala Durga Rao (21) and Jaggaraju Venkatesh Raju (21) died of drowning.

"All the five students were pursuing engineering courses in a city based engineering college and went to the quarry pit to spend their weekend. Durga Rao hails from Tiruvur and Raju hails from Hyderabad," said the police officials.

Upon receiving the information, the police officials arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies with the help of locals, according to The New Indian Express report.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and bodies were sent to an area hospital for a postmortem.