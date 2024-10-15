What is the Temporary Graduate Visa stream offered by the Australian Government?

Let us look at all the details regarding the Temporary Graduate Visa stream offered by the Government of Australia
That's the stamp!
That's the stamp!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

The Temporary Graduate (Subclass 485) visa provides students who recently graduated from an Australian educational institution the opportunity to live and work in Australia temporarily, following the completion of their studies.

The streams under this visa, that is, the Graduate Work visa and the Post Study Work visa were renamed on July 1 this year to avoid confusion.

1. The Post-Vocational Education Work visa

Work it!
Work it!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

The Graduate Work stream was renamed to the Post-Vocational Education Work visa. If the applicant’s eligible qualification is an associate degree, diploma or trade qualification, they should apply for the Post-Vocational Education Work visa. The stay period for this visa is up to 18 months.

2. The changes...

Applying for it?
Applying for it?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Despite these changes, what are the stay periods for Indian nationals holding the Temporary Graduate Visas, as agreed in the Australian Indian-Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA)?

3. The stay periods are:

Staying here
Staying here(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Bachelor's Degree (including honours): Up to two years

  • Bachelor's Degree (with first-class honours in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), including Information & Communication Technology): Up to three years

  • Masters (coursework and research): Up to three years

  • Doctoral degrees (PhD): Up to four years

Australia
Indian students
Temporary Graduate Visa

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com