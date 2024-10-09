RG Kar hunger strike: Resident doctors from across India reach Kolkata to show solidarity with hunger strike

Today, Wednesday, October 9, marks two months since doctors across the nation are awaiting justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

To express their concern and solidarity with the junior doctors and West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), especially the hunger strike they have initiated, the representatives of Joint National Delegation of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) have joined doctors on hunger strike at the protest site in Kolkata.

The names of those who will be joining the protests today, October 9, as stated in a press release dated October 8, are:

Dr Suvrankar Datta (RDA All India Institute Of Medical Sciences - AIIMS Delhi)

Dr Sourav Saha (RDA AIIMS Delhi)

Dr Soumit Dey (RDA Maulana Azad Medical College - MAMC Delhi)

Dr Ritwik Ghosh (RDA Ram Manohar Lohia - RML Delhi)

Dr Dipra Biswas (RDA AIIMS Jodhpur)

Dr Debayan (RDA AIIMS Bhopal)

Dr Neelam Saha (RDA Osmania Hyderabad)

Dr Anwesha (RDA AIIMS Kalyani)

Dr Souvik Bhattacharya (RDA AIIMS Kalyani)

Dr Sachin Kumar (RDA MNMC Pryagraj, Uttar Pradesh)

"Despite ongoing protests and indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, it is disheartening to note the West Bengal government's continued insensitivity to the plight of junior doctors. FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) stands in complete solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front," stated the press release.