UGC set to launch 'PhD Excellence Citation' to honour top Doctoral research

The University Grants Commission (UGC) established the 'PhD Excellence Citation' to recognise and reward outstanding research annually across various disciplines. This initiative aims to foster innovation and unique approaches in the education sector, with a focus on taking knowledge exploration to the next level in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The UGC announced its intention to give 10 citations annually to outstanding PhD scholars in areas ranging from Sciences and Engineering to Social Sciences and Indian Languages during a commission meeting on October 3, 2024, where the decision was made, reports ANI.

The UGC has recommended a stringent two-level selection procedure, comprising a university-level screening committee and a UGC-level final selection committee. The evaluation will take into account the thesis's overall presentation, impact, originality, research methods, clarity, and overall contribution to knowledge.

Research degree aspirations are on the rise, according to a UGC survey. PhD admissions doubled from 77,798 in 2010-11 to 1,61,412 in 2017-18, representing a 10 per cent annual growth rate, the survey says.

The study also provides a detailed breakdown of PhDs awarded across subjects:

Science: 30 per cent

Engineering and Technology: 26 per cent

Social Sciences: 12 per cent

Indian Languages: 6 per cent

Management: 6 per cent

Agricultural Sciences. 4 per cent

Medical Sciences: 5 per cent

Education: 5 per cent

Commerce: 3 per cent

Foreign Languages: 3 per cent

"This initiative is set to recognise outstanding doctoral research across a range of disciplines. In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the creation and exploration of new knowledge as vital to India's future, the PhD Excellence Citation is an effort to identify and commend exemplary research work in Indian universities," stated Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.