“West Bengal people in revolt mode”: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on RG Kar protests

Amid ongoing protests by Kolkata’s junior doctors over the RG Kar rape-murder incident, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Saturday, October 5, that West Bengal is facing a breakdown of law and order, with citizens in a "revolt mode", said a report by PTI.

The protests erupted after the body of a woman doctor was found at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking outrage among both medical professionals and the general public.

Speaking at an event, Pradhan expressed concerns about the situation in West Bengal, saying, "It is a matter of great concern that there is no law and order in West Bengal. The people are in a revolt mode and the situation is not fine in that state.”

In Kolkata, junior doctors have threatened the state government to launch an indefinite hunger strike today, if their demands are not met.

Yesterday, doctors resumed their duties after a complete cessation of healthcare services that began on October 1.

The protesting doctors have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of a "positive approach from the state government" regarding their demands for safety and security in medical colleges and hospitals. It has now been nearly 60 days since the doctors initiated their agitation.