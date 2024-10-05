Madhya Pradesh: Class IX student brutally stabbed to death by Class VIII student outside gov't school

In a shocking incident of juvenile crime, a Class IX student was brutally stabbed to death by a Class VIII student following an altercation outside the main gate of a government school in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 4.

The incident happened outside a government school in Natwara village under Shahpura police station area at around 9.45 am on Friday, when the 15-year-old Class IX student Rohit Chakravarty was stabbed in the abdomen by a Class VIII student of another government school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The stabbing which happened outside the main gate of the school, caused such deep injury to the Class IX student that his intestines were exposed.

Rohit was rushed by the roadside hawkers to the government medical college in Jabalpur, where the doctors declared the Class IX student dead on arrival.

The accused Class VIII student who was caught by the local residents while trying to escape has been taken into custody and booked for murder u/s 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a senior Jabalpur district police officer, the cause of the ghastly juvenile crime outside the middle school dated back to September 2, when the two teenagers had an altercation over some matter.

The hostility between them grew strong as both of them sent each other abusive messages over the phone, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The accused had on Thursday, October 3, threatened to teach Rohit a lesson. He subsequently stabbed Rohit to death outside the school on Friday morning.