NEET-PG: "Only people playing with our life is Supreme Court and NBE," says candidate amidst hearing delays

"You are playing with the life of students. This is very unusual. How can you change the pattern three days before the exams?"

These statements of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud come to a candidate's mind as she takes stock of the delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Supreme Court hearing.

This statement is from September 20, when the CJI took the transparency case seriously and issued notices to the National Board of Exmaintaion (NBE) as well as the Union of India.

But the case was supposed to be heard today, October 4, and it has not been listed in the case list.

From September 30, as orally confirmed by CJI during the September 27 hearing, to October 4, as stated in the court order of September 27, the wait doesn't seem to end for NEET PG candidates who are seeking direction to the NBE to release answer keys as the exam results were riddled with discrepancies.

So looking at all these developments, the candidate recollects the CJI's statement and shares with EdexLive, "The CJI is that person who always dismiss our case saying, 'It's too late' or 'We cannot play with our children's future', and now, he is on leave after postponing our case so many times without caring that holiday is going to begin."

Now that Dusshera holidays for the Supreme Court is around the corner, the hearing might be delayed further, the candidates speculate. Maybe on or after October 14.

The wait is inevitable.

"Only person who's playing with our life is Supreme court and NBE. That's it," she says.