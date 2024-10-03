West Bengal Governor faces black flags at University of Calcutta by TMC’s student wing

As the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived at the campus of the University of Calcutta today, Thursday, October 3, the members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), greeted him with black flags and shouted "go back" slogans.

As per a report by IANS, the hovernor was invited to the university to distribute certificates to newly minted PhD holders.

The protesters accused the governor, who serves as the chancellor of the University of Calcutta, of "illegally" appointing a vice-chancellor to the university. They claimed that since the appointed individual is an acting vice-chancellor, the university's annual convocation could not be held without a permanent appointment.

TMCP activists further alleged that the governor was organising a "camouflaged" convocation ceremony disguised as a PhD certificate distribution, which they argued, went against the university's traditions.

They also noted that access to the certificate distribution venue was restricted, allowing only a few professors who are closely associated with the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Santa Dutta.

In response, Dutta contended that none of the protesters were actual university students, added IANS.

“The protesters were here to disrupt the academic atmosphere on campus, but they will not succeed in tarnishing the image of this iconic university,” she stated.

The appointment of vice-chancellors for various state universities in West Bengal has been a long-contentious issue between Raj Bhavan and the state Education Department. The state government has previously accused the governor of appointing interim vice-chancellors while bypassing the Education Department. Conversely, the governor's office has maintained that such appointments are necessary to restore a proper academic environment at state universities.