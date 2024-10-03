NEET-PG 2024 case: Supreme Court likely to resume hearing tomorrow, October 4

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will resume hearing a petition filed against the National Board of Examinations (NBE) highlighting various discrepancies in the exam process and results of this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will likely take up the matter tomorrow, Friday, October 4.

It might be recalled that the apex court was informed during the last hearing, on Friday, September 27, that the National Board of Examination (NBE) has submitted its response regarding the allegations of discrepancies and last-minute changes in the exam.

However, the Chief Justice of India postponed the hearing to a later date due to the absence of counsel for the Union of India, one of the respondents.

It might also be recalled that the candidates of the NEET-PG 2024 exam had also filed an additional affidavit with the Supreme Court, drawing attention to discrepancies in the current counselling process, registrations for which started on September 20. These additional concerns are likely to be taken up by the apex court during the upcoming hearing.

The official court order released last week stated that the next hearing has been listed for October 4.

"A copy of the order may be communicated to the office of the Solicitor General so that necessary arrangements can be made for representation of the Union of India," the court order further stated.