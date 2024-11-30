Karnataka: Nine private college students booked for ragging

As many as nine students of a private college at Mukka were booked for ragging by Surathkal police. Students had ragged a junior, a first year clinical psychology student.

On November 25, a student named Sidayat, had asked the victim to come to a particular place and had sent him the location for the same. When the victim reached there with his friends, accused Sidayat, Amal Krishna and Sajid allegedly assaulted him by locking him inside a room, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They also allegedly asked him to sing and dance.

A few others named Shibin, Azim, Adam, Fahadh, Athul, Dileep and Abbal also issued death threats to them, warning them that if they complained to the college authorities or the police, they will face consequences.

The victim received treatment at the college hospital. The victim had lodged a complaint with the college dean and anti-ragging committee, and based on which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

Meanwhile, college authorities have debarred nine students from the college. They have been booked under sections 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 352, 351(2), 351(3), 127(2) and Karnataka Education Act 1983, according to the report by The New Indian Express.